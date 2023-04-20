Nicole “Nikki” Lea Mincher

Advertisement

She was a loving Mother and Grandmother, Sister, and Aunt.

She was preceded in death by her mother Garnet Louise Carlisle, father Everett Mincher, and grandmother Pearl Jones.

She is survived by her son Tre Mincher and his significant other Tabitha Stockman of Lockesburg AR, and a daughter Aricka Austin of New Boston, TX.

Advertisement

She leaves behind 3 brothers Don, Glen, and Todd Ray and one sister Renee Langford. She celebrated a grandson Zakai Mincher and a very special friend Daja Ray Vaughn and her daughter.

Services will be held on Thursday April 20th, 2023, at 11:00 am at the New Zion Baptist Church.

New Zion Baptist Church

1022 County Road 2004

New Boston, TX 75570



Graveside service will be held at the graveside for immediate family only.

Flower arrangement should be sent to the following address:

Bates and Rolf Funeral Home

502 South McCoy Boulevard

New Boston, TX 75570

In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted via Go Fund Me account.

The account is organized by Alysse Walker.

