Richard Scott Reeder, age 64, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday April 17, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Scott was born August 10, 1958, in Nashville, Arkansas. He was a member of Walnut Church of Christ and owner of R&R Home Specialists. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. His greatest joy came from spending time with his children and grandchildren making memories. Scott was an honest, hard-working, and genuine man. He was also one of the most loving, kind, and big-hearted men you would ever meet. He was always lending a helping hand to friends and made sure his family did not want or need for anything. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jerry Reeder and Jean Darling Reeder.

He is survived by his loving wife of forty-five years, Vicki Reeder; his daughter, Brandy Scott; his son and daughter in-law, Blakely Reeder and Krista; seven grandchildren, Tristen Jamison, Raine Scott, Kinsler Scott, Maverick Scott, Eli Reeder, Sally Reeder, Bennett Reeder; three brothers, Steve Reeder, Stan Reeder and wife, Becky, Sam Reeder and wife, Angie; brother-in-law, Doug Hale and wife, Karen; two mothers-in-law, Irene Hale and Ann Archer and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Robert Womack officiating. Burial will be in Corinth Cemetery in Nashville, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Angel Flight, at www.angelflightsc.org.

