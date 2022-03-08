Nina Anderson

Advertisement

Vera Nina Wicker Anderson, age 89, of Hooks, Texas, died Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Mrs. Anderson was born June 15, 1932 in Leonard, Texas. She was a homemaker and member of the Myrtle Springs Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Eddie Anderson and by one son, Richard Anderson.

Advertisement

She is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Michael Anderson of Plano, Texas, Jeffery and Marissa Anderson of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Mark Anderson of Bullard, Texas and Sandra Anderson of Ozark, Missouri; two daughters and son-in-law, Lisa and Jerry Runnels of Hooks, Texas and Lori and Jimmy Howeth of Texarkana, Texas; one brother, Avos Wicker of Wills Point, Texas; fourteen grandchildren and spouses, Shannon and Dr. David Merriman, Brandy Anderson, Ian and Erica Anderson, Katrina Anderson, Melissa and Justin Reid, Sean and Bridgette Anderson, Jonathan and Laura Runnels, Kristi and Jason Hanes, Denisha Howeth, Jessie and Nina Howeth, Brannon Howeth, Brooke Anderson, William and Courtney Nunemaker, and Brandon Nunemaker; fifteen great grandchildren, Joselyn, Hunter, Lexi, Connor, Mason, Brian, Ryan, Jack, Lakyn, Townes, Madilyn, Isla, Evelyn, Emma, Addison and a number of other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the Myrtle Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Kyle Peters officiating. Burial will be in Myrtle Springs Cemetery under direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6-8 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Myrtle Springs Baptist Church, Hooks, TX

