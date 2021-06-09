Nina White

Advertisement

Nina Jean White, age 79, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed from this earth on Thursday, June 3, 2021 after a brave fight with cancer.

Nina was born on November 29, 1941 in Stidholm, Oklahoma. She was retired from Arkansas Department of Health and was a member of St. James Episcopal Church. Nina believed in living life to the fullest and she loved to travel and make memories everywhere she went. But what she loved more than anything was spending time with her son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were her life and she adored them greatly. We will miss you so much, our beautiful Gran.

Nina is preceded in death by her parents, Alpha Nelson and Madge Nelson.

She leaves behind a son, Jimmy White of Texarkana, AR.; granddaughter, Ariel Vallejos and her husband, Robert of Texarkana, TX.; grandson, Kaden Furr of Arkadelphia, AR; great-grandchildren, Audrina, Austin, Aubrey, Kasin and Karsyn; a very special friend and neighbor, Ms. Annie of Texarkana, AR.; her sister, Emma Gallyer of Crestview, FL.; her niece, Sheila Nelson and husband, Rick of Littleton, CO.; and a multitude of other friends and family.

She spent her last days on this Earth being well taken care of by her special friends, Stephanie and Amanda of Dierksen Hospice.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 11, 2021 at St. James Episcopal Church in Texarkana.