The Planning Commission of the City of Texarkana, Arkansas, has scheduled a workshop to be held Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. in the Boardroom (2nd floor) of the Arkansas City Hall Building located at 216 Walnut Street to develop a rural zoning district, tentatively designated as A-1 Limited agricultural, to allow limited commercial activities. The public is invited to participate.