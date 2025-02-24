Sponsor

Norma Jean Shipp, age 95, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at her home surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Shipp was born on March 26, 1929, in Texarkana, Arkansas. A lifelong resident of Texarkana, she cherished the place she called home. Jean was a homemaker and a retired secretary with Cervini-Teer Insurance Co. She was known for her strong will and was never shy about sharing her opinion. Her boldness and honesty left a lasting impression on everyone who crossed her path, making her unforgettable to all who knew her. Jean never missed an opportunity to work in her yard, whether mowing, picking up sticks, tending to her flower beds, burning leaves, or meticulously manicuring her lawn. She had a unique way of making every holiday memorable. Whether decorating her home, preparing meals, or gathering loved ones together, she tried to make each celebration memorable. Jean did not have much in material possessions, but she always tried to provide for her family and make sure they had a good life. She was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Natale and Josephine Cervini, her sister, Mary Teer, and one brother, Joe Cervini.

She is survived by one daughter, Mary Jean Eason of Texarkana, Texas; three sons and daughters-in-law, William and Lesa Shipp of Texarkana, Arkansas; Richard and Stacy Shipp of Texarkana, Arkansas; Archie and Christy Shipp of Texarkana, Arkansas; fourteen grandchildren, twenty-eight great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a number of other relatives.

Graveside services will be 1:00 P. M. Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at Calvary Cemetery. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday afternoon from 5:30 P. M. to 7:00 P. M.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks, Texarkana, Texas 75503.