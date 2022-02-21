Advertisement

Norman Eric Teer, age 74, of Fouke, Arkansas died Wednesday, February 16, 2022, in a local hospital surrounded by his family.

Mr. Teer was born July 17, 1947, in Texarkana, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of the area. He was a former pipe fitter and welder and was a member of Local Union 100. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was very proud of his country. One of his favorite things to do was watch a good game of basketball, especially if the Fouke Panthers or the Arkansas Razorbacks were playing. Every morning, Mr. Teer would have coffee with his friends and catch up on what was happening within his community and in politics. As much as he enjoyed catching up with his friends in the morning his favorite thing to do was spend time with his daughters and grandsons. His family was the most important part of his life. He is preceded in death by his parents JC and Josephine Teer and his brothers, Randy Teer and Roger Teer.

He is survived by his daughters, Lee Ann and Andy Doss, Erica and Chris Baird; three grandsons, Austin Brookings, Alex and Ramsi Rowton, Shawn Cartwright; one special great grandson, Raid Rowton and a host of other friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, February 21, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Frank McFerrin officiating. Burial will be in Independence Cemetery.

Advertisement

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 4 until 6 PM.

