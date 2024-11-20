Sponsor

Olivia Diann McClinton, born on March 23, 1946, in Brownwood, TX, to Travis and Dorothy Lankford, departed this world for her eternal home in heaven on November 14, 2024, at the age of 78. While she thoroughly enjoyed her life and was very grateful for it, her transition was longed for and came very, very peacefully while at home.

Her life was a picture of unwavering faith and strength. She was a proud and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, devoted to frequent and earnest prayer for her family and loved ones. She was a faithful Christian and was a beloved member of Rhema Baptist Church for 30+ years.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Bill McClinton; her parents; one grandson, Joseph McClinton; two sisters, Sharron Lester & Jeannie Serber; and two brothers, Randy Lankford & Jamie Lankford.

She is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law, Dorothy & John Butler, of Follett, TX, and Colleen Butler, of New Boston, TX; one son and daughter-in-law, Billy & Jan McClinton, of Mt. Pleasant, TX; thirteen grandchildren, Nicole Amerson & Blake Amerson, William & Kelci McClinton, Kirby & Dewayne Mayhaw, Caleb & Natasha Holloway, Grace Butler, Faith Butler, Kylee Landers, Chance Butler and Ashely Hill. She was blessed, thus far, with thirteen great-grandchildren; McKenlee, Stetson, WA, Tilden, Kennedy Ann, Rylee, Avery, Swayde, Ember, David, Kennedy Grace, Karsyn and Sterling; as well as her beloved church family and many friends.

While nothing meant more to her than Jesus and her family, her church family and affiliation with them was an enormous joy and priority. Her love languages were many and often deeply felt in some of the most precious ways. She will be remembered fondly by her church family, as well as neighbors, as the “cookie lady” for her annual distribution of homemade cookies at Christmas; and as the “brownie & muffin lady” for her weekly supply of homemade baked goods which lasted through 3-services each week; and as almost always, if not always, the first to give a praise report and/or take a prayer request. She was quick to welcome and encourage others throughout the church, she took on the unofficial role of bulletin distributor and was an avid pillow-maker for any church and/or family member and/or the children or friends of a church member or family member, embroidering cartoon type pictures and personalized names on each pillow. She was a strong supporter of the OCC Shoebox ministry, crocheting headbands throughout the year as her greatest contribution in addition to folding and packing the shoeboxes, providing homemade chili for the churchwide packing parties, and praying for each shoebox and their recipients.

She was a highly awarded Avon Representative, winning numerous titles, prizes, and awards, including notable President’s Club, Albee awards, and anything else from furniture to appliances and even a car. Her Avon career spanned 37 years from 1971 through roughly 2009.

She enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening (only vegetables, she would be quick to say) reading, doing puzzles of all sorts (which you were not allowed to touch), and wrapping tons and tons of gifts for birthdays and Christmases. She had a strong love, knowledge, and understanding of the Word of God, committing much of it to memory, and loved old hymns and gospel music.

Most anyone who knew and loved her believed that their bond with her was different than anyone else’s, because she loved personally, fervently, and intentionally, though not always perfectly. She will be dearly missed by her adoring children and will be fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

While a future memorial and celebration of life will be planned at Rhema Baptist Church as soon as possible no details are determined at this time. Memorial tributes in her honor may be sent to Rhema Baptist Church and will be earmarked for Operation Christmas Child.