Ollie Faye Yarber Sanders

Age:81

Place of Birth: New Boston, TX

Date of Death: November 27, 2021

Place of Death: New Boston, TX

Birth Date: July 12, 1940

Occupation: Domestic Engineer

Place of Worship: Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church

She was preceded in death by:

Parents: Joe and Ollie Boone Yarber

Brothers: B.W. Yarbrough, Robert Yarber, Sr. and Joe Yarber, Jr., Sisters: Lula Campbell, Erma Conkleton and Lousie Hargo

She leaves to cherish her memories:

Sons: Rickey (Melody) Sanders of New Boston, TX., the late Terry (Sylvia) Sanders of Texarkana, TX., Brock (Jackie) Sanders of Killeen, TX.

Special Son: James (Ok) Yarbrough of Lawton, OK.

Daughters: Debra Miller of Texarkana, TX., the late Cathy (Johnnie) Paxton of Texarkana, TX., Gwen (Preston) Alexander of New Boston, TX., Tammie Johnson of Texarkana, TX., Renee (Charles) Paxton of Texarkana, AR.

Grandchildren: Shanika, Turkessa, Dameka, LaFaye, Shareta, Derrick, Erick, Terrance, Krystal, Corey, Danniell, Terrell, Jasmine, Brianna, Elyssa, Riley, Edwin, Porcelain, Spain, Kaitlyn, and Brittany and a host of great and great-great grandchildren.

Visitation is Friday, December 3rd, 2021 from 3:00-5:00PM At Jones Stuart Mortuary.



Services: Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 12:00PM at Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church New Boston, TX. With Rev. Johnny Jackson, Officiating and Rev. Danny Smith, Eulogist. Burial at Shady Grove Cemetery under the Direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

Masks are required.

