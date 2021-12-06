Advertisement

Clyde O’Guin was born August 30, 1938 to the late Ennis & Lillie O’Guin. His parents passed when he was nine years old and he was raised by Albert and Annie Culberston. He was a hard worker that was previously employed by Gunther Brothers, Weyerhaeuser and Foreman/Ash Grove Cement Company where he retired with thirty-two of dedicated years of service. He was a faithful member of The Church of the Living God Temple #4. He was passionate about hunting, gardening, joking, raising his cattle and spending quality time with his entire family especially his grandchildren.

Clyde leaves to cherish his precious memories: A Loving & Devoted Wife: Ella Mae O’Guin, Daughter: Charlotte Gulley, Son: Clyde D. O’Guin: Step-Children: Linda Mercer, Alice (Charles) Finn Mack (Shelia) Hawkins, Billy (Angela) Hawkins, Carl (Carnetta) Hawkins, Marilyn Eason, Betty Jo Hawkins, Teresa Hawkins, Alma Washington, Charles Hawkins; Brother: Lee O’Guin, Sister: Lillie Ricks: Sister-in-Laws: Annie (Elvis) Washington, Darlene (Donnie) Bearden: Brother-in-Law: Johnnie Williams. 42 Grandchildren, 57 Great Grandchildren, 6 Great-Great Grandchildren. Best Friend: Fred Reuben and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Church of the Living God, 928 Laurel Street, Texarkana, AR with Bishop T. L. Taylor, Eulogist. Interment a Fairhaven Cemetery, 35th and Sanderson Lane, Texarkana, AR.

