Opal Dolores Sutton, age 82, of Wake Village, Texas, died Thursday, January 9, 2025 in a local nursing center.

Mrs. Sutton was born July 12, 1942 in Stanton, Texas. She was a homemaker and member of the New Life Tabernacle Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Winifred Sutton.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Dora Sutton of Wake Village, Texas; one sister, Mona Maxwell of Brady, Texas; three grandchildren, Lorenzo Sutton and wife Ana, Adriana Wyche and husband Terence, and Jessica Sutton; great grandchildren, Laina Sutton, Zane Sutton, Melina Wyche, Kaiden Wyche and Alana Wyche and numerous other relatives and friends.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date.