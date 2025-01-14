Sponsor

Austine Cox Harris, age 88, was born on September 14, 1936, in Southeastern McCurtain County, Oklahoma in the Pleasant Hill Community. She was the daughter of Leonard (Dudge) Cox and Emily May Young Myrick. Austine passed away peacefully in Ashdown, Arkansas at Little River Nursing Home on January 8, 2025, after a long battle with dementia.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law, Lynn Sartor. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Max Harris; son Mark Harris; daughter, Tammy Sartor Austin (Randy) of Texarkana, TX.; brother, Larry Myrick (Sandy) of Yamhill, Oregon; sister, Jana Perini of Carlton, Oregon; two granddaughters, Amanda Alsup (Clint) of Bixby, Oklahoma, and Emily Hamilton (Clint) of Rosenburg, Texas; and four great-grandchildren, Harris, Marti, Dean and Andrew.

Austine retired as a teacher from Liberty-Eylau Schools. She was a member of Liberty-Eylau Community Church (formerly Eylau United Methodist Church) for 48 years, where she taught children’s Sunday School for a number of years.

Austine graduated from Haworth, Oklahoma High School in 1955, and attended several colleges- Southeastern State University in Durant, Oklahoma, Southern State College in Magnolia, AR., East Texas State University in Commerce, TX and Texarkana.

She became a member and was baptized at Pleasant Hill Methodist Church in Oklahoma at an early age. She and Max were married on October 5, 1956, and in 2006, they would celebrate 50 years of marriage at that same church.

She loved her three Pomeranians, Vladmir, Chinook, and Teddy, from the puppy stage until they died of old age. She contributed a large portion of her income to charities that support children and animals.

Austine and Harmony Sister Clara Mae Harkrider Bell sang on radio station KBEL in Idabel in the early 1950’s. She was a student secretary to her high school principal, Pierce J. Martin. Austine was very popular in high school, being voted FFA Queen and Carnival Queen.

Max and Austine moved to Texarkana in 1959, living in Nash, Red Lick, and Eylau, where they resided for 65 years.

The family wishes to thank Chambers Home Health and Hospice, and Dierksen Hospice. A special thanks to Dana Battiest, Administrator, at Little River Nursing Home, along with her staff. All of you were wonderful.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Liberty- Eylau Community Church; Hwy 59 South, Texarkana, Texas; a Hospice of your choice, or any organization that supports children or animals.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 11:00 AM at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with visitation starting at 10:00 AM.

Burial will follow at Harris Family Cemetery in Harris, Oklahoma.