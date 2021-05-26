Advertisement

Orenne Rehkopf Niven, age 86, of Texarkana, Texas went to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ on Monday, May 24, 2021 surrounded by her loving family at a local hospital.

Mrs. Niven was born October, 31, 1934, in Texarkana, Texas and was a faithful member of Trinity Evangelical Presbyterian Church. She graduated from Texas High School and received a bachelors and master’s degree from East Texas State University.

She retired from Texarkana Independent School District, where she worked for more than 30 years, teaching and shaping the children of tomorrow. She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority. In October, Jim and Orenne would have celebrated 60 years of marriage. They raised three incredible children, Foster, Cindy and Scott. She loved watching the Texas Rangers, spending time with her family, sewing and cooking. Orenne faithfully sang and directed church choirs for many years. Throughout her life, she invested her time by serving in the local church because she loved the Lord.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Orin F. and Willie G. Rehkopf; three brothers, H.C. Rehkopf, Albert (Bubba) Rehkopf, Billy Joe Rehkopf.

She is survived by her husband Jim Niven; son, Foster McWhorter and his wife Judy of Tyler, Texas; daughter, Cindy Niven Thomas and her husband John of Mobile, Alabama; son, Scott Niven and his wife, Christy of Lantana, Texas; grandchildren, Krystal Billups and husband Jared of Waco, Texas, Nick Thomas and wife Megan of Mobile, Alabama, Morgann Hawkins and husband Casey of Lantana, Texas, Makenzie Niven of Lantana, Texas, Kaitlin Thomas of Mobile, Alabama and Matthew Niven of Lantana, Texas; great-grandchildren, Karoline, Klaire and Kade Billups of Waco, Texas, Avery and Norah Hawkins of Lantana, Texas, and Nolan Thomas of Mobile, Alabama; sisters, Norma Gene Norwood and husband Joe of Texarkana, Texas, Rilla Pride and husband, Barry of Clinton, Mississippi; and many more nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2623 N. Robinson Road Texarkana, Texas 75501.