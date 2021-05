Advertisement

Kenna Marie Dodds, age 58, of Texarkana, Texas died Sunday, May 23, 2021 in a local hospital.

Funeral services will be held 10:00am, Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas with Ruth Henderson and Lynea Hunt officiating

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8pm, Friday, May 28, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.