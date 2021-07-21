Advertisement

Oscar Rene Perez, age 55 of New Boston, Texas passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021 at his residence. Mr. Perez was born June 20,1966 in Falfurrias, Texas. He was a Travel Team Supervisor with Red River Army Depot, United States Army Veteran and is preceded in death by his mother, Elida Perez and a brother, Rigoberto “Rigo” Perez, father in law, William Gay.

He is survived by his wife, Jenny Perez of New Boston, Texas, one daughter, Ashley and husband RJ Cantu of Premont, Texas, one son, Oscar Jr. and wife Gabby Perez of Falfurrias, Texas, his father, Ruben Perez of Falfurrias, Texas, two step children, Leah Shay Bradley and Brandon and wife Emily Bradley of Texarkana Texas, four grandchildren, Ariya Cantu, Ryder Perez, Addison Cantu, Robyn Perez, his mother in law, Barbara Gay of Hughes Springs, Texas, one sister, Rosie and husband Robert Pena of Premont, Texas, two brothers, Ruben Perez, Jr of Dallas, Texas, Roque Perez of Alexandria, Arkansas, two sisters in law, Maudie and husband Ricky Smallwood of New Boston, Texas, Ina and husband Chris Hughes of Redwater, Texas, two brothers in law, William and wife Ashley Gay of Hughes Springs, Texas, Charles and Susan Gay of Foreman, Arkansas, and a number of other relatives and friends.

Memorial Services will be held 10:00 A.M., Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Rock Creek Baptist Church, Maud, Texas with Bro. Steve Minter officiating. Local arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston.