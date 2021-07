Advertisement

Derek Alan Miner, age 47, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Monday, July 19, 2021, in a Houston, Texas hospital.

The family will receive friends at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Friday, afternoon from 5:00 until 7:00 P. M.

A memorial service for Derek will be 11:00 A. M. Saturday, July 24th, at the funeral home.