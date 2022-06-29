Pam Leftwich

Advertisement

Pamela Cox Leftwich, age 69, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Little Rock, Arkansas at Baptist Hospital while surrounded by her family.

Pam was born on June 15, 1953 in Texarkana, Arkansas to Roy and Dorothy (Quillen) Cox. She retired in 2016 from TISD after many years of service.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Dorothy Cox; her father-in-law, Hunter Leftwich; and her infant granddaughter, Ava Grace Leftwich.

Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Jerry Leftwich, their two children, Preston and Tabitha Leftwich of Conway, Arkansas, Courtney Leftwich Parnell and Reid Parnell of Little Rock, Arkansas; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Ryleigh, Kinslee and Ainslee, Jhett and Hunter; her sisters, Brenda Campbell and Cecelia Henderson of Texarkana, Arkansas; her mother-in-law, Reba Leftwich of Texarkana, Texas; and her sister-in-law, Rhonda Leftwich Browning and husband, Kip Browning; as well as a number of beloved nieces and nephews.

After several months of battling illness, Pam was called to her eternal home and into the arms of Jesus.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at First Baptist Church, Wake Village on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM followed by burial at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens in Nash, Texas.

A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Chapelwood Funeral Home from 6:00 – 8:00 PM.

