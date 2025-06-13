Sponsor

Pamela Dove, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on June 12, 2025, in Texarkana. She was born on June 29, 1954.

Pamela is preceded in death by her beloved parents, Venita and Sherman Giles, her husband, Bill Dove, and son, Wesley Dove.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Dana Jones (Ricky); her brothers, Derick Giles (Kristen) and Scott Giles (Holly); and family members and friends who will miss her dearly.

A private burial will be held to honor her life.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Pamela’s memory to Cross View Baptist Church, Texarkana, TX—a place that meant a great deal to her