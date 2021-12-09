Pamela Mae Conry Freeman

Advertisement

On December 7th, Earth lost an angel and heaven gained a nurse extraordinaire – Pamela Freeman. Born Pamela Mae Conry, she entered this world on March 19, 1963, in Washington, DC. In 1976, she moved to New Boston, TX where she called home for the next 45 years. There she would begin countless friendships, raise the large family she always wanted, and dedicate her career to serving her community.

Pam lived a life devoted to helping others and saving lives. Her career included serving as a lifeguard, Sheriff’s deputy, EMT, flight paramedic, and ER nurse. She was an integral part of the community who touched countless lives – not just the patients that she treated but the health care providers who she mentored to follow in her footsteps.

She is preceded in death by her beloved father, Jerry Conry Sr, and her grandson, Cristian Stevenson. She is survived by her mother, Martha Conry, and brother, Jerry Conry Jr. She leaves behind her husband of 28 years, Jack Freeman, and their large blended family – sons, Miles Stevenson and Kyle Stevenson; daughter, Autumn Woodruff; stepsons, Derek Freeman, and Cody Freeman. She will be deeply missed by the inlaws who she accepted into her family and loved like her own.

Advertisement

Her memory and spirit will live on in her seven grandchildren and bonus grandchildren including three granddaughters bearing her middle name – Mae.

Pam’s family would like to invite the community to join us in paying our final respects Friday, December 10th at First Baptist Church in New Boston, TX, where she was a long-time member and sang in the choir. Visitation will be from 12 pm to 2 pm. Service will start immediately after at 2 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of New Boston’s choir fund., 506 South McCoy, New Boston, Texas 75570

[Adsense-B]