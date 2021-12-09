Advertisement

Bradon Thomas Prewitt, age 21, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Monday, December 6, 2021, at Linden, Texas from injuries received in an auto accident.

Bradon was born July 5, 2000, in Texarkana, Texas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. He was a 2018 graduate of Texas High School and was a member of Pinson Park Baptist Church. He was an employee of Walmart and was a lineman student at Texas State Technical College in Marshall, Texas.

Bradon was known for many things, a friend, a son, a brother, a husband, and a soon-to-be father. He was a real momma’s boy, a cancer survivor, and a confidently handsome young man. He loved playing his Xbox and PC with his brother and many friends. He was a fantasy football player and a die-hard Cowboy’s fan. He was known for always being a jokester. He could make anyone laugh on any given day. His smile and laugh were infectious and could make your whole day turn around. He loved his dog Whiskey more than anything, and his new pup Willow. He was stubborn, charming, admirable, and real hard-headed, but he loved everyone who surrounded him day in and day out. He was truly a blessing to everyone’s heart he touched. He will be missed dearly, but he will live on forevermore in our memories and in our hearts. We all love you Bradon Prewitt.

Advertisement

Survivors include his wife, Kaylee Stine Prewitt of Texarkana, Arkansas, his unborn daughter, Emery, his mother, Julie Sewell Prewitt (Scott Smith) of Texarkana, Arkansas, his father, Eric Prewitt (Leslie Harris, Tyler, Aiden) of Texarkana, Texas, his brother, William Levi Prewitt of Texarkana, Arkansas, his grandparents, Cleve and Darlene Sewell of Texarkana, Arkansas, Norman Prewitt of Texarkana, Texas, and Ellen Prewitt of Texarkana, Texas, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jay and Angie Stine of Texarkana, Arkansas, along with his aunts, uncles, cousins, and many close friends and relatives.

Memorial services will be at 1:00 P. M. Saturday at Pinson Park Baptist Church with Rev. Jay Stine officiating.

The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 11:00 A. M. until service time at 1:00 P. M.

Memorials may be to Red River Federal Credit Union to an account for his daughter, Emery. Account number 886983.

