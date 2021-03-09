Advertisement

Pansy Shelby Fox, 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior March 4, 2021. She was born October 9, 1934 to Melvin and Roberta Hart in Annona, Texas.

Mrs. Fox attended Lighthouse Assembly before going to Queen City Assembly. Pansy was a dedicated pastor’s wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grandma and Meemaw. She loved all her babies and had a vivacious personality that could make people laugh and feel loved. Her hobbies include cooking, sewing, and shopping.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Norman Shelby, parents, Melvin and Roberta Hart, brother, Chester Hart, daughter-in-law Cindy Shelby, and step- son Dr. Robert Fox.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband Rev. Robert Fox of Nash, Texas; her children: Jean Meador and husband John of Atlanta, Texas, Debbie Tipps and husband Hank of Lindale, Texas, Dennis Shelby of Maud, Texas, John Shelby and wife Tracey of Queen City, Texas, Angela Crump and husband Jason of Atlanta, Texas; step daughter Renita Fox Johnson and husband Ray of Doddridge, Arkansas; 22 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.