Patricia Ann Fuller, 71, of Texarkana passed away August 6, 2021. She was born October 6, 1949 to Ralph Fuller, Sr and Jeraldine in Ashdown, Arkansas.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one great niece Emersyn Rose.

Pat is survived by her sister Rebecca (JC) Pate of Oak Harbor, Washington; three brothers Ralph Fuller, Jr (Cecile) of Ashdown, Arkansas, Jim Fuller (Wanda) of Searcy, Arkansas, Paul Fuller (Rene’) of Cabot, Arkansas; three nieces, five nephews and a host of friends and relatives.

She was a member of Highland Church of Christ, Texarkana,and worked for St. Michael Hospital for 32 years.

Graveside services will be 10 AM, Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Memorial Gardens, Texarkana, Arkansas. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to service.