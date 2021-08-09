David Nickolson

Advertisement

David H. Nickolson, 68 of Texarkana passed away on August 6, 2021. He was born August 16, 1952, to Thomas and Edith Nickolson in Sacramento, California.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Herman Nickolson, sister, Debbie Nickolson, and brother in law, Wade Scott.

David leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Anita Nickolson of Texarkana, Arkansas; four daughters and sons in law, Vicki and Randy Rowton of Fouke, Arkansas, Kathy and Chris Turner of Conway, Arkansas, Amanda and Wes Wise of Texarkana, Wendy and Kurtis Acevedo of Bloomburg, Texas; eight grandchildren, David, Tyler, and Dawson Rowton, Matthew and Lauren Wise, Brody Turner, Miles, and Maya Acevedo; five great-grandchildren, Jensen, Evelynn, Abrilynn, Maxzen, and Jaxtyn; one sister, Millie Rhodes of Ft. Smith, Arkansas, four brothers, George and Juanita Nickolson of Texarkana, Arkansas, Kenneth and Becky Nickolson of Texarkana, Arkansas, Charlie and Martha Nickolson of Greenbriar, Arkansas, Robert and Stella Nickolson of Weatherford, Texas; mother in law, Maxine Vardaman; and sister in law, Donna Scott of Purvis, Mississippi.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM, Monday, August 9, 2021, at Texarkana Funeral Home-Arkansas. The family request that you wear a mask during visitation.

Graveside services will be 10 AM, Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Memorial Gardens, Texarkana, Arkansas.