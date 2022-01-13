Advertisement

Patricia Gail Cornelius 61, of Texarkana, Arkansas, was granted her wings on December 31, 2021. She was born August 15, 1960, in Texarkana, Arkansas to the late Joe Harris and Alma Harris.

She attended Arkansas High School where she graduated in 1978. While in school she participated in Gymnastics at College Hill Jr. High and Arkansas High School as Gymnastic Champion. She continued her education at Texarkana College as a graduate of the Nursing Program in 1984.

Patricia was a CNA at Medical Lodge, Bailey Creek & Arkansas Nursing and Rehabilitation and a Braid Stylist for over thirty (30) years. She was dedicated to her children, grandchildren, and friends in the community.

She was preceded in death by her father, the late Joe Harris, daughter, Shay Martin, son, Keithrel Cornelius, brother, Joe L. Harris, granddaughter, Alexis Stuckey.

Those left to Cherish her memories: husband: David Cornelius, of Texarkana, AR; mother: Alma (Rev Willie) Harris of Texarkana, AR; sons: Stan Harris of Texarkana, AR, Patrick (Je Misha) Harris-Stuckey of Mesquite, TX; daughters: Ladavia Cornelius of Texarkana, AR; Lasanja (Donnell) Cornelius-King of Texarkana, AR; Kimberly Cornelius of Texarkana, AR; brothers: Gregory L. Booker of Kiblah, AR; Laney Harris of Texarkana, AR; Luster Harris of Texarkana, TX; sisters: Wanda (Will) Jackson of Texarkana, TX; grandaughters: Ja’Kayla Lewis of Texarkana, AR, Destiny Jamison of Texarkana, AR, Shekinah Stuckey of Mesquite, TX; grandsons: Ja’Kyrie King of Texarkana, AR, Michael Clark, Jr. of Texarkana, AR, JaQuavion Williams of Texarkana, TX, Keydron Stuckey of Texarkana, AR, Cedric Stuckey of Texarkana, TX, Christopher Brown of Texarkana, AR, Joseph Stuckey of Mesquite, TX: special children: Nick Cornelius, Daquan Lampkins & Jacolby Lampkins; special nieces: Kizzie Waller & Ashley Cornelius and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, January 14, 2022 from 3:00-5:00 PM. Graveside Service Saturday, January 15, 2022 12:00 noon at Fairhaven Cemetery with Rev. Willie Harris, Eulogist, Pastor Walter Lacy, Officiating under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.



MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED

