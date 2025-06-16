Sponsor

Patricia Pettyjohn, 71, of Texarkana passed away on June 15, 2025. She was born September 2, 1953 in Texarkana to Roy and Laura Pettyjohn.

She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers.

Patty enjoyed crafts, being with family, and she loved her dog Bruce dearly.

Survivors include her nieces and nephews, Dawn Pettyjohn, Tonya Keys, Jennifer Davis, Jody Pettyjohn, Roy Lee Pettyjohn, Clarissa Pettyjohn, Angela Pettyjohn, Cindy Harmon, Erin Underwood, Dale Pettyjohn; and best friend Laurie Evans.

The family will have a memorial service at a later date.