Patricia Rains, age 87, passed away on Monday, December 1, 2025.

Patricia was born on November 15, 1938, in Mount Pleasant, Texas to her parents, Howell and Lucille Hargove. She found joy in raising dogs, spending evenings playing card games with her family, and creating beautiful pieces through her crocheting.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ervin Lewis Jr., and her second husband, Gene Rains; her son, Gary Lewis; her grandson, Timmy Lewis; and three brothers, Gerald Hargrove, Howell Hargrove, and Ronnie Hargove.

She is survived by her sister, Judith Zwick, sister-in-law, Margie Hargrove, and numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend, Laticia Wells.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, December 8, 2025, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas.

The family will receive friends the hour before the service.