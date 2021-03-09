Advertisement

Patsy Ann Crumpton, age 82, of Texarkana, Texas passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at her home surround by her family.

Mrs. Crumpton was born on July 15, 1938 in Fulton, Arkansas to her parents Floyd and Velva Walker. She was a secretary at General Telephone and later in life became a homemaker.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her loving husband, William “Bill” Crumpton.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Sam Crumpton and wife Cheretta, Jan Gibson and husband Darrell, Jeffrey Crumpton and wife Tamatha; one sister, Alice Walker; her grandchildren, Andrew Crumpton, Stephanie Chaudhry, Jay Campbell, Tiffany Smith, Jordan Crumpton; along with numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.