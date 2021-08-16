Patsy Johnson

Advertisement

Patsy “Pat” Ann Johnson was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She went to be with her Lord and Savior after a short illness on August 12, 2021. She passed peacefully and surrounded by loved ones, she was 65.

Born November 14, 1955, to Dewey Lee and Myrtle May Walston in Texarkana, AR, Pat spent a lifetime serving her country as a civil servant with both the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs. It was while serving temporary duty with DoD, in Wackernheim, Germany when she met her husband SSG Daniel Johnson, whom she dubbed “Mr. Colorado”. She spent much of her life between Texas and Colorado and finally settled in Littleton, CO.

She was a devoted mother to her children and best Meemo ever to her grandchildren. Some of her favorite pastimes include cooking way too much of the best food on earth, going on long road trips across America and big family gatherings for the holidays.

She is survived by her husband Daniel Johnson, her son Casey Jones and his wife Ashley, her daughter Jennifer Ray and her husband Keith and their two boys Landon and Lincoln, and her stepdaughter Natalie Jesse and her husband Greg. She is also survived by her two brothers Ed and Robert and her sister Carolyn and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Chapelwood Cemetery off Kings Hwy at 10:00am Saturday, August 21.