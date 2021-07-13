Advertisement

Patsy Kay Jones, age 70, of Texarkana, Texas, died Saturday, July 10, 2021 at her residence.

She was born September 17, 1950 in Texarkana, Texas and was a Registered Nurse.

She is survived by one brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Sue Jones of Texarkana, Texas; one niece, Jennifer Vincent; one nephew, Jeff Jones; cousin, Susan Smalling and a number of other relatives.

Graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, July 16, 2021 at Rondo Memorial Park with Jerry Black officiating. Burial is under direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.