Patsy Lenora Horne, age 85, of Magnolia, Arkansas, formerly of Texarkana, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 23, 2025.

Mrs. Horne was born in Smackover, Arkansas, on October 30, 1940. She was a homemaker and worked in merchandising in several stores throughout the area. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of Northern Hill Baptist Church in Texarkana. She was preceded in death by one son, Robert Wayne Horne.

She is survived by her husband of sixty-five years, Jerry Horne of Magnolia, Arkansas; one son and daughter-in-law, Jerry L. and Michelle Horne of Prosper, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Kelli and Ronald Nash of Magnolia, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Heather Horne, Mason McGregor, Madison McGregor, and Carson Horne; one sister-in-law, Judy McDowell of Atlanta, Georgia and a host of friends and other relatives.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at Memorial Gardens with Rev. Wallace Edgar and Dr. Roger Copeland officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.