Patsy Ruth McClendon Barnes, age 91, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, March 21, 2025 at her residence.

Mrs. Barnes was born October 3, 1933 in Texarkana, Texas. She was a homemaker and member of the Trinity Presbyterian Church. She was known for her artistic talent and her spirit of giving.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Doyle C. Barnes.

She is survived by her children, Steve Barnes and wife Rebecca of Red Lick, Texas, Barry Barnes and wife Mitzi of Longview, Texas, Danny Barnes and wife Jennifer of Florida and Gay Cauley and husband Pat of Texarkana, Texas; one sister, Peggy McClendon of Palestine, Texas; thirteen grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, great- great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A special thanks to grandson Ryan and niece Peggy Olszyk for all the love and care that they gave during Mrs. Barnes illness.

Graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, March 24, 2025 at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Bob Vincent officiating. Burial is under direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday evening from 5-7.