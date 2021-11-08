Advertisement

Pattie Jane Baker, age 88, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away on November 2, 2021 at her home where she has resided for the past 45 years.

Pattie was born July 19, 1933 in Quitman, AR to Meadie and Horace Bryant. She was a member of Wakefield Baptist Church in Little Rock, AR where she raised her 4 children and taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. Pattie was an extremely loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all who knew her. She had a “green thumb” and loved gardening, working in her flowers, plants, and yard. She was a top-notch cook, seamstress, and homemaker always putting 100% of herself into each task. She was also a licensed cosmetologist. She was a loyal and devoted volunteer member of VFW Post 4562 where she served as President of the Ladies Auxiliary. She received the President of the Year Award at the State Convention for recognition of her outstanding leadership for 2003 to 2004. She also won the Battered Boot Award.

Mrs. Baker was preceded in death by her parents, her two sisters, Lema Turney and Willie Gardner; her husband, Durward Johnson; her son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Debbie Johnson; her daughter, Lisa Gail Thrapp; two sons-in-law, Willie Wells and Mike Wallace; and her husband, Delbert Baker; one niece, Becky Anderson; one stepson, Clayton Baker; one brother-in-law, Eldred Baker; and one sister-in-law, Wilma Harp.

She is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law, Sharon and Larry Wisely, and Donna Wells; nine grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren; two brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law, Wayne and Marie Baker, Glen Baker, and Virginia Robinson; and one stepson, Clifford Baker along with other relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank Dr. Jeff Thomas and his nurse Michelle, along with Encompass Hospice, especially Latima, Amy, and Keisha for all their kindness and loving care.

Funeral services will be held 2pm, Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens.

