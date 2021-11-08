Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

George Truett Venable, age 84, of Texarkana, Texas died Friday, November 5, 2021 at his residence.

George was born February 25, 1937 to the late Pastor James Hilton Venable and Clara Virge Venable. He was a devoted Christian, a loving son, husband, father, and grandfather. He served two years in the United States Army Honor Guard. He had been an ordained deacon since October of 1998. He worked and retired from Red River Army Depot where he received numerous recognitions. He opened one of the first lawn care services in Texarkana “Hillbilly Lawn Care” and received the title of Master Gardener. He had a loving passion for clock smithing, and a never-ending desire for Blue Bell Ice Cream.

He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, three sisters, and his loving son, George Russell Venable.

Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Betty Darlene (Dar) Venable; five grandchildren, Tabitha Steiner and her children Tristan and Addie, Amanda and Richard Carrell and children Andrew, Rayleigh, and Presley, Samantha and Brandon Cowan and children Kera, Jana, and Gavin, Kati Brinkley and her children Eli and Marshall; and George Austin Venable; special people, Sherry and Tony Dinger, Kandice Venable, Billy Steiner and a number of nieces, nephews, family and dear friends.

Pallbearers will be Billy Steiner, Tristan Steiner, Richard Carrell, Andrew Farley, Brandon Cowan and Jace Sims.



Memorials may be made to Northern Hills Baptist Church Building Fund, 6000 Sammy Ln., Texarkana, AR 71854.

Funeral services will be held 10am, Monday, November 8, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas with Dr. Roger Copeland officiating. Burial will follow at Huffines Cemetery in Atlanta, Texas.

