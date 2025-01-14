Patty Louise Whiteside, 85, of Texarkana passed away on January 13, 2025.
She was born on February 4, 1939, in Medford, Oregon to Aline and Maurice Smith.
Mrs. Whiteside was a member of First Baptist Church Texarkana and the Golden Circle Sunday school class.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Austin Whiteside; her parents; her daughter, Cindy Tyree; three siblings, Doris Olsen, Raymond Smith, Walter Smith.
Survivors include her two sons, Gary Whiteside and wife Lori, and Terry Whiteside and wife Sabrina; son-in-law, John Tyree; eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Jimmy Don Whiteside and wife Peggy; two sisters-in-law, Betty Whiteside and Marilyn Smith; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Interment will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.