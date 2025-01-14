Sponsor

Patty Louise Whiteside, 85, of Texarkana passed away on January 13, 2025.

She was born on February 4, 1939, in Medford, Oregon to Aline and Maurice Smith.

Mrs. Whiteside was a member of First Baptist Church Texarkana and the Golden Circle Sunday school class.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Austin Whiteside; her parents; her daughter, Cindy Tyree; three siblings, Doris Olsen, Raymond Smith, Walter Smith.

Survivors include her two sons, Gary Whiteside and wife Lori, and Terry Whiteside and wife Sabrina; son-in-law, John Tyree; eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Jimmy Don Whiteside and wife Peggy; two sisters-in-law, Betty Whiteside and Marilyn Smith; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Interment will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.