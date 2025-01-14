Texarkana Man Accused Of Possessing ‘Homemade’ Child Sex Abuse Images

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texarkana man who reportedly has access to young children the same age as children depicted in sexual abuse material he allegedly possessed is being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $750,000.

Caleb Layne Crawford, 25, came to the attention of the Texarkana Texas Police Department through a tip from the Center for Missing and Exploited Children received Dec. 23, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday which was prepared by a member of the Texas Dept. of Public Safety. Acting on the tip, law enforcement determined that four of the multiple videos and images of child sexual abuse “appear to be homemade material,” the affidavit said.

The images of suspected child sexual abuse were uploaded from an internet address in Texarkana via the Kik application. The images of child sexual abuse investigators suspected as being “homemade” involved a prepubescent girl about the same age as children Crawford has access to, the affidavit said.

Crawford allegedly had access to a five-year-old relative and three young children of similar ages whose mother Crawford had been dating, the affidavit said.

Crawford is currently charged with possession of child sexual abuse material, 50 or more images or video. He faces five to 99 years or life in prison if convicted. He has been in custody since Dec. 27, online records show.

The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell. First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp is representing the state. No attorney of record was listed for Crawford as of Tuesday afternoon.