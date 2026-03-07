SPONSOR

October 13, 1971 – March 4, 2026

Paul Dean Beard, 54, of Simms, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at his home. Paul was born on October 13, 1971, in Texarkana, Texas, to Charles and Barbara Beard. He was in the Texas National Guard, on the Bowie County Dive Team, the Captain with the Simms Fire Department, a Baptist Minister, and a School Bus Driver. He was preceded in death by one son, Charlie Beard. He is survived by his parents; his son and daughter-in-law, Brandyn and Acacia Beard of Thornton, Co.; a sister and brother-in-law, Melody and Scott Norton of Texarkana, Texas and numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Pastor Shannon Crawford officiating. Burial will be at Old Union Cemetery, Simms, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorials to the Simms Volunteer Fire Department, Bowie County Dive Team or to church or charity of choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

