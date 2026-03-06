Pro Bass Fishing Tournament Coming to Wright Patman Lake With $100K Prize

SPONSOR

The National Professional Fishing League will return to Texarkana for a professional bass fishing tournament at Lake Wright Patman from April 19-25, the City of Texarkana, Texas announced Friday.

The tournament will feature 145 boats competing for a $100,000 prize purse. Daily launches and recoveries will take place at Wright Patman Lake, with official weigh-ins scheduled at Spring Lake Park on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The weigh-ins are free and open to the public.

The NPFL last hosted a tournament in Texarkana in 2023, which brought approximately 94 boats to the area.

During the anglers’ scheduled off-day, the league will coordinate community outreach events including meet-and-greets, fishing activities at Spring Lake Park, and school visits with participating anglers.

“This tournament represents an exciting opportunity to showcase Texarkana’s natural resources, parks, and hospitality on a national stage,” said Mayor Bob Bruggeman. “We’re especially proud to partner with NPFL once again on community outreach efforts that leave a positive and lasting impact beyond the competition.”

Additional details about weigh-in schedules and community events will be released at a later date. Updates can be found on the Facebook Event Page.

For more information, contact Communications Manager Brooke Stone at brooke.stone@texarkanatexas.gov or (903) 798-3901.