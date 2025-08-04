Sponsor

Paul E. Howard Jr., age 61, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Friday, August 1, 2025.

He was born on January 10, 1964, in Muskogee, Oklahoma, to Brenda Blankenship and Paul E. Howard Sr. Paul was a proud Eagle Scout and went on to serve his country honorably as a tank commander during Desert Storm. After his military service, he built a career as a dedicated truck driver, known for his strong work ethic and unwavering commitment.

In his free time, Paul enjoyed the peace of gardening, the joy of playing with his grandchildren, and the comfort of sitting by the fire while listening to Hank Williams. His love for family, nature, and simple pleasures will always be remembered.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul E. Howard Sr., and his sister, Lisa Bascue.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Tammy Howard; sons, Adam Howard and wife Emily, and Michael Howard; daughters, Lillie Howard, Shelby Disotel and husband Hunter, and Chrystal Friedrichs and husband Donavan; his mother, Brenda Blankenship; brothers, Ron Howard, James Howard, and Robert Howard; brothers-in-law, Kelly Bascue, Mike Flournay and Margaret MaGee, and Jess Fredrick and wife Laura; aunt, Paula Blankenship Perry; 19 cherished grandchildren; and his devoted nurses, Leslie and Patricia. He is also survived by a host of extended family members and friends who will miss him dearly.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, August 4, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home – Blvd, with Brother Keith Tefteller officiating. Burial will follow at Sardis Cemetery in Stamps, Arkansas, at 1:00 PM.