Paul Eugene Harvey, age 63, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, February 2, 2024.

Paul was born August 22, 1960, in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was a Christian and enjoyed praising the Lord and making a joyful song unto the Lord when churches would come to the nursing home to lead worship and music. He was preceded in death by his father, Dave Harvey, Sr., and one sister, Rose Lee.

He is survived by his mother, Pauline Lee; one brother and sister-in-law, Dave Harvey Jr., and his wife, Terry; four sisters, Carolyn Lee, Becky Lee, Diane Lee, and Virginia Kosel; and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel, with Rev. Dave Harvey, Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.