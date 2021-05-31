Advertisement

Paul Wayne Stubbs, age 76, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

Mr. Stubbs was born October 23, 1944, in Atkins, Arkansas to the Rev. G. A. “Doc” and Verlie Stubbs. He was a minister of music serving churches across the state of Arkansas. Paul currently served as the minister of music for Christ United Methodist Church. He was a dedicated and talented musician, who loved his church and family with all of his heart. He had a heart for people and wanted everyone to hear the gospel through his music. Paul was an avid Razorback fan and enjoyed watching them play every season.

In Paul lifetime he had the opportunity to sing with several talented artist and groups, such as the Mid-South Boys and the Crusaders. He will be missed, but his music and ministry will continue to live in the heart and lives of the people he touched.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Long- Rowe Stubbs of Texarkana, Arkansas; two daughters, Summer Stubbs and Autumn Miller Stubbs both of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania; two steps sons and one daughter-law, Dusty and Stephanie Rowe of Ashdown, Arkansas; Todd Rowe of Rockwall, Texas; one sister, Brenda Stubbs O’Mary of Sheridan, Arkansas; one brother and sister-in-law; David and Rebecca Stubbs of Bryant, Arkansas; his sister-law and brother-in-law, Patti and Jerry Hockaday of Texarkana, Texas; ten grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

A Celebration of Paul’s life will be 11:00 A. M. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Christ United Methodist Church with Rev. Brian McDowell and Rev. Wallace Edgar officing. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.

Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society.