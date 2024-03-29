Sponsor

Paula Kay Perry, age 65, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 27, 2024.

Ms. Perry was born on September 25, 1958, in Monticello, Arkansas, and lived in Texarkana for most of her life. She was formerly employed with Christus St. Michael Health System and a member of Hickory Street Baptist Church. Paula enjoyed a good game of Bingo and listening to Country and Gospel music. She never met a stranger and was the life of the party. Paula also received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Texas A&M University in Texarkana. The most important part of her life was spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Odis and Dorothy Ogles, and one daughter, Amanda Hoover.

She is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Perry of Atlanta, Texas; one son and daughter-in-law, Trey and Jessica Perry of Wapanucka, Oklahoma; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Sue and Steve Johnson, of Texarkana, Arkansas; and Annette and Kevin Cox of Richardson, Texas; two grandchildren, Tayson Perry and Tucker Perry and a host of friends and other relatives.

A celebration of Paula’s life will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6th, 2024, at Andrews Chapel Cemetery in Monticello, Arkansas, with Rev. Kevin Cox officiating. Local arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to the local Texarkana chapter of Multiple Sclerosis.