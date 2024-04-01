Sponsor

Eddie E. Price, Jr. “Big Jack” passed away at the age of 59 years old at his home in New Boston on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 after a long battle with cancer. He was born August 19, 1964 to Eddie E. Price,

Sr. and Betty (Trammell) Tillman in Texarkana, TX. At the age of 6, Eddie was extended the right hand of fellowship by his Grandfather, Andrew Price at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as a Junior Deacon. In his adult years he later joined the Bowie Street Church of Christ where he was baptized. He was also a member of the St. John’s Masonic Lodge #66.

“Big Jack” was a graduate of the Arkansas High School Class of 1982. After graduation, Eddie joined the military where he served 3 1/2 years. He strongly believed in hard work and lived by the motto: “If you don’t work, you don’t eat”. He continued to live by that motto until his health began to decline.

Eddie was a no holes barred, speak his mind no matter what type of guy. Along with his life lessons and Big Jack quotes, with a touch of humor added to each one, he was a one man comedy show. His personality was so infectious that people just loved him no matter what he said or did. After a lengthy battle with cancer, Eddie transitioned from his earthly home to be with the Lord.

Despite the struggles he had with raising his kids, he voiced how much he loved them & was proud of them. He loved his grandchildren and told them often. His spouse Michele of 13 years couldn’t have been more perfect for him, she was the “One”. His love for music got him through the tough times, especially listening to Donny Hathaway. His favorite color was blue and he loved eating some good ol’ fried catfish. Some hobbies of his were fishing, watching sports, and sitting on the porch. His favorite teams were the Raiders and Spurs. He was determined man, just a few days earlier he said: “Keep on living”. Pops will truly be missed.

Eddie was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents, his parents: Eddie E. Price, Sr. Betty Tillman, and Theresa B. Warren, one brother: John Henderson, and 2 grandchildren: Korlyn and Mayze Price all of Texarkana,

Left to cherish his memories are his Spouse: Michele Haywood, Sisters: Johnnie (Murray) Mitchell and Pamela Rivers, Brothers: Tony Trammell and Eference (Angela) Murphy, Children: Porche Price (Corey Burnett), Smythe (Katie) Owens, Cordell Price and Nyomia Price. Grandchildren: Domonique Price, Ellivia & Emmerie Owens, and Safferon Burnett. One great-grandchild: Zakariya Burnett.

Visitation Friday, March 29, 2024 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 12:00 PM Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church 5803 Mt. Olive Drive Texarkana, AR. Burial at Fair Haven Cemetery, Texarkana, AR.