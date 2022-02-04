Advertisement

Paulette Marie Waller-Abraham was born in Texarkana, TX on October 26, 1946 to the late Andrew (Buddy) Waller and the late Thelma Waller. Paulett’s step-mom the late Clara Waller played a significant roll in her life.

Paulette was a 1965 graduate of Booker T. Washington High School in Texarkana, Arkansas. She retired from Telemarketing with GTE in 1983. She briefly worked at Cooper Tire then she became an entrepreneur of Spring Green Lawn and Tree Care.

Paulette accepted Christ at an early age and united with College Hill Baptist Church. She joined St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in the early 90’s where she remained a faithful member until her health failed her. She served as a Deaconess, sang in the Mass Choir and worked with other auxiliaries within the church. Paulette loved playing cards with friends, shopping and being with her family.

On May 15, 1993, she united in Holy Matrimony to the late Emertius George Edward Abraham.

Paulette was preceded in death by; her loving husband Deacon Emertius George Abraham; father, Andrew (Buddy) Waller; mother Thelma Waller; step-mother, Clara Waller; and her sister, Tracey Waller.

Left to cherish her precious memories:

Son: Kelvin Wilkerson – Texarkana, TX

Daughters: Deborah Wilkerson (Obie) Jacobs-Texarkana, TX

Paulette “Evette” Franklin- Dallas, TX

Ebony Waller Abraham-Dallas, TX

Brothers: Paul Waller-Wake Village, TX

Otis Whitmore-Dallas, TX

Andy Waller-Palmdale, CA

Sisters: Betty Hunter-Texarkana, AR

Sharon D. Waller-Texarkana, TX

Paula (Kenneth) Jones-Texarkana, TX

Shirley Price-Dallas, TX

Sister-in-Law: Emma Jean Nelson-Texarkana, TX

Aunt: Sally Mae Coleman-Dallas, TX

Special Friends: Sherry Randall, Lydia Anderson Smith, Ethel Washington, Gail Runnels, Milford and Nancy Hodge, and Lucinda West.

14 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 14 great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives & friends.

Wake: Friday, February 4, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, February 5, 2022 10:00 AM at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Family Life Center. Burial at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Pastor TJ Roberson, Eulogist.

