Alvin Thorwald Netterblad III, a beloved resident of Austin, Texas, passed away on May 11, 2024, after a decades-long battle with cancer. Born on September 26, 1951, to Alvin Thorwald Netterblad Jr. and Nellie Jo McCabe, Al found solace and family in the form of close friends and loved ones throughout his life.

In his journey, Al was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Linda Netterblad Andrews, and Nancy Jo McCabe. Al found profound companionship and support in his friends, embodying the sentiment that true bonds often transcend blood relations. Indeed, for Al, family extended beyond mere genetics.

Al is survived by his longtime dear friends and adopted family of 40 years, Maria and Bill Hataway of Dripping Springs. Additionally, he leaves behind a legacy of love and care through the lives of the children he helped raise. He is survived by Nicole Morgan of Austin, Ashley and her husband, Nathan Timmons, of Sarepta, Louisiana, and Mariah Morgan, along with her daughter Madchen Morgan, to whom he was affectionately known as “Papaw Owl,” of Austin, and Jaxson Hataway, of Dripping Springs.

In the hearts of those who knew him best, Al put the cool in cucumber and was the calm in the storm of life’s ups and downs. Whatever was happening he was there with a hug, a chat if you wanted it, or to help you work out solutions. His love knew no bounds and he showed it in all that he did. Whether it was cooking dinner, supporting every new passion or hobby, staying up all night for last-minute school projects, or never missing a school event, cheer competition, tennis practice, or tournament, Al’s commitment to his girls and Jaxson was unwavering. He found joy in making others happy–sometimes to his own harm, as was the time he gathered cactus flowers for Maria and ended up with spines on his tongue for days!

Al loved Austin, the Texas Longhorns, and the simple pleasures of a Hill Country Road trip to Luckenbach listening to Rock ‘N Roll, and never turned down the opportunity to explore a road he’d never been down. His adventurous spirit and zest for life were contagious.

Though Al’s journey on this earth has come to an end, his memory will forever be cherished by those whose lives he touched. In his legacy, Al leaves behind a testament to the enduring power of love, friendship, and the bonds that transcend the limitations of blood ties. As we bid farewell to a remarkable soul, may we find solace in the cherished memories, the enduring impact of his life, and the hope of reuniting with him again in the future.