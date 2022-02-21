Pauline Scoggins

Advertisement

Mrs. Mable Pauline Friday Scoggins, age 97, of Fouke, Arkansas, died on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at her residence.

Mrs. Scoggins was born May 24, 1924, in Miller County, Arkansas, and had lived all of her life in Miller County. She was a member of the Fouke Church of Christ and was a retired seamstress. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Scoggins.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Linda Scoggins of Fouke, Arkansas, one daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Clovis Easley of Fouke, Arkansas, three sisters, Evelyn McDonald of Abilene, Texas, Iona Lee Lincycomb of Lampasas, Texas, and Ima Nell Sams of Fouke, Arkansas, four grandchildren, Stuart Easley (Kelly) of Fouke, Arkansas, Deann Fields (Mark) of Texarkana, Arkansas, Cory Easley (Amber) of Fouke, Arkansas, and Collin Gray (Toby) of Dallas, Texas, and eight great-grandchildren, Kaitlin Fields, Caleb Easley, Morgan Fields, Madalin Fields, Cason Easley, Cullen Easley, Sawyer Gray, and Wyatt Gray.

A celebration of her life will be at 2:00 P. M. Saturday at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Chapel with David Dean and Dennis Sams officiating. Burial will be at Sylverino Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Texas Blvd. from 6 PM until 8 PM Friday.

The family will be at her residence on Highway 71 north of Fouke, Arkansas.

