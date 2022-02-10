Advertisement

Mrs. Pearl Crawford Martindale, age 85, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 7, 2022.

Pearl was born October 27, 1936, at Texarkana, Arkansas, and had been a lifetime resident. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and was retired from International Paper Company. Pearl was an active member of Christus St. Michael Volunteers with over 10,000 hours of service and was very active in the Rondo Cemetery Association. Mammaw always looked forward to her family coming together at her house. Pearl had a large wooden swing on her tree in the yard, and each child that swung learned the song “Swing Low Sweet Chariot.” Mom never met a stranger; she helped all she could and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Martindale, Sr.; her son, Marty Martindale; and a grandson, Drew Martindale.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Jodi Martindale of Texarkana, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Abbie and Pat Gill of Texarkana, Texas; one brother and sister-in-law, Buddy and Linda Crawford of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister, Sandra Reeder of Collierville, TN; five grandchildren, Ashley Harvey, Joshua Gill, Ty Martindale, Brandon Martindale, and Joshua Martindale; four great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives.

A celebration of her life will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Trinity Baptist Church, with Rev. Josh Mudford and Rev. Doug Rhodes officiating. Burial will be at Rondo Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 PM until 8 PM Friday.

Memorials may be made to the Wadley Auxiliary, Drew Martindale Junior Volunteer Scholarship Fund, Attn: Shelby Brown, 1000 Pine Street, Texarkana, TX 75501 or Rondo Cemetery Association P. O. Box 3343, Texarkana, Texas 75504.

