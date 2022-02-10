Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

David Wayne LaRue was born July 19, 1954, in Dekalb, Texas.

During the life of David, he lived in Las Cruces, NM; Yuba, CA; and Bowie County, TX. David was an Air Force Vet. David was a business owner and the best two cycle fixer in town.

David leaves to cherish his memories his mom Joy (Palmer) LaRue, Sister Rheva LaRue and Brother Carl LaRue all of Bowie County, TX.

On February 7, 2022, David joined his father Carl J. LaRue and Brother Steven LaRue in the afterlife.

