Peggy Anita Dillon Whiteside, 83, of Texarkana, TX, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at her residence. She was born on December 20, 1941, to Charles Samuel Dillon, Jr. and Mary Louine Maxey, in Shreveport, LA.

Mrs. Whiteside has resided in Texarkana since 1956. During her time in Texarkana, she was employed by the Bureau of Prisons, Federal Correctional Institution, and retired from the Department of Justice. She was a member of St. Edwards Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Alice Cowan, of Ft. Worth, TX.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jim Whiteside of Texarkana, TX; one daughter, Tambi Lynn Shirk (Scott) of Texarkana, TX; one granddaughter, Bailey Elizabeth Shirk of Fayetteville, AR; five sisters, Barbara Darr (Frank) of Houston, TX, Mary Anne Dillon, of Houston, TX, Frances Sheehan (Jody) of Lenexa, KS, Linda Wilson (Tommy) of Texarkana, TX, and Cathy School (Steve) of San Antonio, TX; one brother, Dr. Charles S. Dillon III (Capri) of Hot Springs, AR; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Rosary will be held at a later date.