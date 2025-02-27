Texarkana ISD Celebrates Texas Public Schools Week with Special Community Events

Sponsor

In celebration of Texas Public Schools Week, Texarkana Independent School District (TISD) invites parents, grandparents, guardians, and community members to join us for special events across all elementary campuses.

Each elementary campus will host Donuts with Grownups and Grandparents’ Coffee events, offering an opportunity for families to visit our schools, connect with staff, and experience the vibrant learning environments that support student success in the Texarkana community.

These events provide a unique chance for families to engage with our dedicated educators, tour our schools, and enjoy time with students in a welcoming setting.

“In celebration of Texas Public Schools Week, we’re excited to invite families and community members to join us in recognizing the great work happening across our campuses,” said Kelly Bixler, Director of Communication and Marketing. “These events provide an opportunity to honor our staff, showcase the opportunities available to our students, and strengthen the partnership between our schools and the community.”

