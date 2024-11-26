Sponsor

Peggy Irene (Allen) Pilgrim, 85, passed away Saturday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Texarkana, TX. She was born on Oct. 23, 1939, in Hooks, TX to John Jefferson Allen and Jessie Christina (Allen) Allen.

Born at home, Peggy was the youngest of nine children. A lifelong member of Antioch Christian Church where throughout the years she taught Sunday School and kept the Nursery.

She graduated from Hooks High School and stayed active in school activities as that’s where her daughters attended school.

When Darwin passed, Peggy went to work for her uncle at Perry Smith’s Grocery. She loved working there as she got to meet new people and visit with many she’d known for years. Throughout her working years, she also worked at Jackson Grocery and The Rainbow Center. Between Church and the daycare, she watched many Hooks children grow up and raised children of their own.

Peggy will be remembered for her witty sarcasm, her sense of humor, and her affinity for laughter.

Peggy was preceded in death by: Her parents, her husband, Darwin Pilgrim. Her sisters, Ethel Elizabeth (Sister) Elliott, Flossie Mae Jackson, Johnnie Christina Winters, Florence Louise Bankus, Cornelia Geraldine Harris, Jessie Ann Cheyney and brothers, William Collin Allen and Dabney Abe Allen.

She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Pilgrim and Karen Pilgrim Parker (Jeff), and grandchildren, Devin Parker (Paige), Monica Avery (Shannon), Brian Parker (Hailey Freeman).

Per her wishes, a private burial will be conducted by the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Antioch Christian Church PO Box 25 Hooks, TX 75561.

Funeral arrangements under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.